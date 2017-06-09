Jimenez to design new Short Game Facility at Las Colinas

Spain’s Best Golf Course, Las Colinas Golf & Country Club*, has joined forces with one of the most iconic names in golf to open the brand new Las Colinas Short Game Facility designed by Miguel Ángel Jiménez.

After making an initial site visit earlier this year, Ryder Cup legend and 21-time European Tour winner Jiménez will take time out from his busy schedule to head to Las Colinas, near Alicante, later in 2017, to oversee the design and construction of the new short game facility.

Set to be built within 200 metres from the driving range and 300 metres from the stunning clubhouse at Las Colinas, the Las Colinas Short Game Facility designed by Miguel Ángel Jiménez promises to be one of the best short game tuition layouts in Europe.

“Las Colinas Golf & Country Club is very quickly establishing a reputation as one of the best new golf developments in Europe, winning many awards already and also being selected by the European Tour as a Qualifying School location,” said Jiménez. “And so you can imagine I was extremely honoured to be asked by the Owners of the Club to design a short game area and very happy to put my name to the new practice facility.

“Work is already under way and I look forward to watching the development progress over the coming months and to opening the Las Colinas Short Game Facility in the Autumn,” added Jiménez. “I hope that players of all abilities will enjoy the new practice area.”

In designing the short game facility, Jiménez – who remains one of the most popular players in the sport – will work closely with the management team at Las Colinas, including the resort’s Director of Golf & Operations, Sean Corte-Real.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be working with Miguel on our new Short Game Facility and can’t wait to start fine-tuning the layout with him,” said Corte-Real. “Miguel’s name carries massive weight right across the world and his knowledge on golf will be invaluable in designing a short game facility that can cater for the very best players in the world.

“At Las Colinas, we promise all visitors an experience that is ‘A World Apart’ and the introduction of the Las Colinas Short Game Facility designed by Miguel Ángel Jiménez promises to add to that experience even more,” added Corte-Real. “Once opened, all golfers who come to Las Colinas will be able to use the new short game area and benefit from a facility that will be truly world class.”

Further details of the Las Colinas Short Game Facility designed by Miguel Ángel Jiménez will be unveiled later this year, with a view to the facility opening towards the end of 2017.

Visit: www.aworldapart.es for more information on Las Colinas Golf & Country Club.

