IMG Appointed to Manage ‘Le Golf D’Ifrane’

IMG has been appointed to provide pre-opening, marketing and management services to the stunning new development of the Golf D’Ifrane in Morocco.

Destined to become Morocco’s premier golf club, Golf D’Ifrane will open for play in Summer 2018 and is located in the upmarket mountain town of Ifrane, a 45 minute drive from the historic city of Fez. The 18 hole, Par 72 layout is set on a stunning site within the ecologically recognised Ifrane National Park and overlooks expansive mountain ranges and forest land.

The golf course is the first Jack Nicklaus Signature design in North Africa, built to exacting championship specifications and will be ideally placed to host International tournaments and events. The property will feature a stunning full service clubhouse with panoramic views across the golf course and mountains. The Golf D’Ifrane Academy will further complement the facilities with IMG performance studios offering the latest in custom fitting and golf learning technology.

The golf course will form part of the iconic Michlifen Resort & Golf, already recognized as one of the finest and most exclusive Spa and Alpine retreats. The 70 room, five-star hotel features a luxury 3500m2 spa, and with the addition of the golf course, is set to offer the ultimate golf & leisure get away in one of Morocco’s most historic and upscale regions.

“We are delighted to partner with Golf D’Ifrane and their vision for this stunning property makes it exactly the sort of project that will benefit from IMG’s world class management and marketing services” said Russell Hannah, Senior Director, Golf, IMG.

Younes Sadki, General Manager of Michlifen Resort & Golf added, “We are very proud of what has been created on such a unique site and believe working with IMG will enable our vision of creating a quality international golf experience to come to fruition. We have great expectations for Golf D’Ifrane and are excited to have the experience of IMG’s international resources and experienced team involved in our golf course”.

IMG has designed many award-winning golf courses and currently manages over 20 world-class clubs and resorts across the globe.

