Five-Year Strategic Plan At Caversham Heath

Following a recent review process Caversham Heath Golf Club has committed itself to developing a five-year strategic plan that will deliver continued improvement not only to the golf course but also improve the whole member experience.

The club anticipate that this long term plan for the future will take up to 6 months to prepare and publish.

The aim is to prepare the club for the coming years – not just to survive but thrive as a club.

Said Estates Manager Robert Wytchard: “The majority of UK golf clubs are not finding it easy at the moment, with falling participation numbers and changing lifestyle demands all having an increasing influence.

“Included in our long-term plan is course development, Clubhouse and facility development, machinery requirements, membership integration and stability, course utilisation, food and beverage offering and social events, staff development, sales and marketing plan and alternative revenue streams and future budget requirements.

“We want to break down the plan into “bite size chunks” which can be achieved.”

And to help guarantee that this is delivered smoothly, Rob Gumbrell, who has already worked with the club on the review process and has a proven track record of delivering results across a number of clubs and businesses, has been appointed to oversee the management of the club on a part-time basis.

His first focus will be on increasing the attention to detail and customer service both on and off the course and developing the membership. He will also work with Robert Wytchard and the trustees on delivering the strategic direction for the future of the club and its members.

As part of the review process, golf course architect, David Williams who originally designed the Caversham Heath course 20 years ago, has carried out an evaluation of the course and produced a report to see if any changes/ upgrades are needed.

A significant investment in new course machinery to the value of £250k has also been agreed and is due for delivery in April.

Robert Wychard said: “I feel very positive that this major investment will ensure a continued high quality of work being carried out daily on the course.”

