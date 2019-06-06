European Tour unveils 2019 Qualifying School schedule

The European Tour has confirmed the dates for its 2019 Qualifying School schedule, which will comprise 13 venues – including a debut for Spain’s Club de Golf Bonmont – as players go in search of a life-changing European Tour card.

The European Tour Qualifying School runs from September to November and gives players – professional and amateur – the opportunity to earn their place on Europe’s top tier for the 2020 season.

Club de Golf Bonmont previously held the Catalan Open in 1991 and 1996 and will make its maiden appearance as a part of the Qualifying School family when it hosts a Second Qualifying Stage event from November 7-10.

Arlandastad Golf in Sweden returns to the Qualifying School schedule for the first time since 2006 as one of eight First Stage hosts, while The Players Club, Bom Sucesso and Alenda Golf continue their Q-School duties following hosting debuts last season.

Lumine Golf Club (main image), which has held the previous two Final Stage events, will return for a third stint as host of the Qualifying School finale.

The three-stage competition culminates in Lumine from November 15-20 where 156 players will compete over six rounds in a bid to secure one of 25 European Tour cards.

A full list of this year’s dates and locations can be found HERE and are as follows:

FIRST STAGE

Section A – September 3-6

The Players Club (Bristol, England)

Section B – September 10-13

Fleesensee, Schloss Torgelow Course (Fleesensee, Germany)

Arlandastad Golf (Rosersberg, Sweden)

Section C – September 17-20

Stoke by Nyland, Golf & Spa (Stoke by Nyland, England)

Section D – October 1-4

Frilford Heath, Red Course (Frilford, England)

Bogogno Golf Resort, Conte Course (Bogogno, Italy)

Section E – October 9-12

Golf d’Hardelot, Les Pins (Neufchâtel-Hardelot, France)

Bom Sucesso (Portugal)

SECOND STAGE November 7-10

Alenda Golf (Alicante, Spain)

Club de Golf Bonmont (Tarragona, Spain)

Desert Springs (Almeria, Spain)

Las Colinas (Alicante, Spain)