Dromoland Castle unveils new-look pro shop

Eamonn O’Donnell’s appointment as the new director of golf at Dromoland Castle comes as the County Clare venue opens a new 900-square foot golf shop, elevating the guest and golfer experience at the five-star resort.

Dromoland Castle opened the doors to its new shop on May 13, marking the completion of a series of investments at the luxury hotel and golf resort in County Clare.

The new shop offers expansive, sweeping views of the 1st, 10th and 18th holes, and Dromoland Lake. Spearheading the enhanced golf experience at the resort, Dromoland Castle has appointed Eamonn O’Donnell as the New Director of Golf.

O’Donnell, who previously held similar roles at Mount Wolseley, Waterford Castle and Druids Glen, will oversee the team at Dromoland Castle in driving forward the golf experience for both members and visitors to the castle.

The golf shop will carry the latest golf apparel and merchandise, with a Dromoland Castle branded range from internationally renowned brands such as Kjus, Galvin Green, Fairway & Greene, Daily Sports Sweden, Peter Millar, Oscar Jacobson and Duca del Cosma leather footwear. The shop also stocks top brand golf balls, gloves, tees and additional golf accessories from top sporting brands including Adidas, FootJoy and Ping.

The new shop completes the full-scale €20 million refurbishment at the Castle. Included in the extensive refurbishments were; Castle guest rooms and bathrooms, Queen Anne Wing, dining and lounge areas, all public spaces, Spa at Dromoland Castle, indoor pool, air conditioning units, a new water treatment system, as well as window refurbishments and stone façade repairs. Acclaimed Irish painter, John Brennan, was commissioned for the artwork in the guestrooms; the Celtic inspired paintings are unique, with each gold leaf applied by hand.

Mark Nolan, Managing Director of Dromoland Castle, said of the opening: “We are delighted to open the new Golf Shop at Dromoland Castle. We pride ourselves on offering the finest branded golf clothing and accessories for our members and visitors. The opening of the Golf Shop follows a number of major golf investments such as the unveiling of a new fleet of Club Bar Tempo GPS buggies, cemented perimeter pathways and the recent appointment of Head Golf Professional Ian Kearney. We are also delighted to welcome our new Director of Golf, Eamonn O’Donnell to our already accomplished and loyal golf team at Dromoland Castle.”