Dame Laura Davies to host Thorpeness Pro Am

Dame Laura Davies will host the 2019 Thorpeness LET Pro Am 29-31 August. The event, which is in its third year will feature 18 players from the Ladies European Tour playing alongside amateur partners for two rounds, followed by a pro fourball better ball, winner takes all shoot -out.

Dame Laura will be partnered by fellow LET tour legend Trish Johnson, between them the pair have won over 100 tournaments worldwide and appeared in 20 Solheim Cup matches.

Meghan MacLaren, who won the first event at Thorpeness, will be partnered by Becky Brewerton. Among the other professionals taking part will be Lydia Hall and Becky Morgan from Wales.

This year’s event has a truly international flavour, Beth Allen from the USA, Whitney Hillier, New Zealand, Laura Fuenfstueck, Germany and Amy Walsh from Australia will all be making their first visit to Thorpeness.

The tournament is organised by Thorpeness Golf Club’s Director of Golf and LET Founder Member, Christine Langford, who said, “Since we started the Pro Am in 2017 the event has grown in popularity with members and pro-am participants. I am thrilled that Laura is taking part this year, it’s very special for all of us involved, and we can’t wait to see her and the other professionals playing at Thorpeness.”

Thorpeness Golf Club & Hotel is a James Braid design, a coastal heathland golf course situated on the Suffolk Coast near Aldeburgh. The course appears in the top 100 golf courses in the UK.

Thorpeness Golf Club & Hotel www.thorpeness.co.uk