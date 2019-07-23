Coventry Golf Club celebrates GEO re-certification

Coventry Golf Club has once again achieved one of the top environmental awards in the golf industry.

Having been the first golf club in England to be awarded Golf Environment Organisation (GEO) certification in 2012, the Midlands-based club has now achieved re-certification for the second time.

Richard Allison, Manager of GEO Certified, said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm that Coventry Golf Club has successfully achieved GEO Certified status once again for its outstanding work to foster nature, conserve resources and support the community. Many congratulations to you and the team on this thoroughly deserved achievement.”

Dr Phil Weaver of Coventry Golf Club said: “We are immensely proud of our achievement of being the first golf club in England to be certified by the internationally recognised Golf Environment Organisation and obtaining re-certification. Much has been achieved over the years to enhance the playing experience of members and visitors and reduce our environmental liabilities and business costs. We are totally committed to continuing our proud record of being one of the most environmentally sustainable golf clubs in the UK.”

The award reflects Coventry Golf Club’s commitment to environmental stewardship. In recent years the club has: