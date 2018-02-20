Carr Golf and Forrest Little Working Together To Enhance Golfer’s Experience

Carr Golf, Ireland’s leading provider of golf club management and maintenance services, has announced a new partnership with cin Swords, Co. Dublin. Led by new Regional Superintendent Aindriú Jackson, the team from Carr Golf will oversee all course maintenance operations and will work with Forrest Little’s team to deliver a comprehensive course enhancement plan for the luscious Fred Hawtree designed course.

Located near Dublin Airport, Forrest Little Golf Club is an 18 hole, par 71 parkland course, which has been the host of multiple Golfing Union of Ireland tournaments and was a qualifying course for the Irish Open for many years.

Sean Dunne, Secretary Manager at Forrest Little Golf Club, said; “We are very proud of our golf course and it is our goal to constantly improve it. We are happy to appoint Carr Golf who bring objectivity, specialist expertise, and highly relevant experience to the many challenges of course maintenance. We will keep control over the long term, while having a consistent and expert outlook on the course each day.”

Aindriú Jackson, who has over 20 years’ experience in course maintenance, construction and agronomy, joins Carr Golf from Macreddin Golf Club, Co. Wicklow where he was General Manager. Aindriú and fellow Regional Superintendent Iain Ritchie lead a team of over 60 green keepers and mechanics to delivery course maintenance solutions to over 20 golf courses in Ireland. 500,000 rounds a year are played at venues managed or maintained by Carr Golf.

Alex Saul, Chief Revenue Officer of Carr Golf Group said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Forrest Little. Carr Golf Group has been working with golf clubs throughout Ireland to transform their golf business and course presentation and improve their position in the golf market. Forrest Little will have access to our specialist knowledge, equipment and technology and our partnership with them will provide members and visitors with a much-improved playing experience.”

Carr Golf Group www.carrgolf.com

Forrest Little Golf Club http://forrestlittle.ie/