A New Era At Frilford Heath

Frilford Heath member and Oxfordshire golf pro, Eddie Pepperell flew straight from the Dubai World Championships to officially open a brand new, state-of-the-art performance centre and golf shop, at the south Oxfordshire golf club last week (Thursday 23 November).

The new state-of-the-art Performance Centre will offer visitors the opportunity to practice and play on some of the world’s leading courses with the help of an innovative brand-new golf simulator.

Visitors will also have access to the latest in custom fitting technology in the new shop, enabling players to have tailor made golf equipment. To help improve their skills, golf enthusiasts will be able to save their swing data to revisit and work on at a later date – perfect for having fun while also improving their game.

The two new facilities mark the start of a new era for Frilford Heath which has innovation and technology at the forefront of its offering to new and existing members.

Eddie was joined by the CEO of England Golf, Nick Pink as they both opened the doors for the first time, welcoming members and the public.

Eddie said: “We live in a world that is ever changing in terms of new technology and innovation, and golf isn’t immune to those changes. To remain as one of the UK’s leading sports, golf needs to embrace technological advances and bring it into the game. The new state-of-the-art Performance Centre here at Frilford Heath does just that.

“We need to make golf an attractive proposition to the next generation of players so if we can do that by introducing simulators and custom fitting technology, to make the sport more accessible then today’s launch can only be a good thing for the future of golf.”

The new facilities will be managed by TPI coach Sean Elliot, Chris Richardson a graduate in Golf Management and Tuition and PGA Professional Harriet Matthews.

Frilford Heath Golf Club www.frilfordheath.co.uk