Vertical Groove Golf Continues Growth in Global Marketplace

On the heels of expanding the product line to include Fairway Woods as a complement to the world’s first-ever Vertical Groove Driver, Vertical Groove Golf has announced the innovative brand continues to penetrate the global golf equipment marketplace, with a new distribution deal in Japan.

According to the World Golf Report, a study conducted by Golf Datatech, LLC & Yano Research Institute Ltd, the golf industry’s leading independent research firms in the world, Japan is recognized as the #2 Golf Equipment market in the world, behind the United States. Through a new distribution agreement with Sun Valley, Inc., the world’s only Vertical Groove Driver (#1 in Driving Distance and #2 in Accuracy, on the PGA TOUR Champions) and the new Vertical Groove Fairway are both now available to golfers throughout Japan.

“As the #2 golf equipment market in the world, we recognize how important it is to establish a presence in Japan to support the Vertical Groove Golf brand’s growth,” said Rubin Hanan, COO & Managing Partner, Vertical Groove Golf. “John Daly is beloved in Japan, and with JD and other professional golfers performing on the PGA TOUR Champions every week with our equipment, golfers around the world will continue to take notice. Through this distribution partnership with Sun Valley, we anticipate rapid growth and strong success throughout Japan.”

“With John Daly and Kenny Perry winning tournaments last year, and with Rocco Mediate finishing in 6th place last week on the PGA TOUR Champions, the Vertical Groove Golf brand continues to gain momentum,” said Mr. Ryo Tani, CEO, Sun Valley, Inc. “Golfers throughout Japan pay attention to new products that are performing on professional tours, and the early success of the Vertical Groove Driver has prompted demand across Japan. Thus, we are excited to deliver this innovation to passionate golfers looking for the combination of increased distance and more fairways in play.”

Established in 1999, in Osaka, Japan, Sun Valley, Inc., is an official distributor of Piretti Putters and an official licensee of Loudmouth Golf accessories for Japan. The Company, which has strong presence in the golf specialty market in Japan, specializes in distributing American brands.

The 450cc Vertical Groove Driver, which is available in both right and left handed models, is offered in 8, 9.5, 10.5 and 12 degree lofts (right) and 9.5 and 10.5 degree lofts (left), while featuring a full range of Aldila premium grade, tour-proven aftermarket NV2K series shafts as standard. The available flexes include: 45 gram L (Ladies), 50 gram A (Senior), 55 gram R (Regular), 65 gram S (Stiff) and 65 gram X (Extra-stiff). At a length of 45.5 inches, the Vertical Groove Driver provides an optimum launch angle while maximizing carry distance and ball speed for many players. It is equipped with Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips in standard, midsize and oversize models. Alternative shaft options from Fujikura, Mitsubishi and Aldila also will be available. Suggested retail price of the Vertical Groove Driver is $399.99.

The cutting edge 180cc Vertical Groove 3-Wood is available in right-handed 14 & 15 degree lofts. The 14 degree is a tour model with a forward weight to promote lower launch and less spin. Both models feature Aldila’s premium grade, tour-proven aftermarket NV2K green shafts for Ladies and seniors, and the Aldila NV2KV Blue shafts will be available in Regular, Stiff, and X-stiff. The available flexes and weights include: 45 gram L (Ladies), 50 gram A (Senior), 60 gram R (Regular), 70 gram S (Stiff) and 70 gram X (Extra-stiff).

At a length of 43 inches, the Vertical Groove Fairway Wood, which provides an optimum launch angle while maximizing carry distance and ball speed for many players, is equipped with Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips in standard, midsize and oversize models. Alternative shaft options from Fujikura, Mitsubishi and Aldila are also available. Suggested retail price is $259.99.

