Turf Rewards Continues to Grow

ICL and Syngenta have announced some exciting developments and an even wider selection of rewards for the Turf Rewards loyalty scheme in 2018.

Turf Rewards provides the opportunity for customers to earn points from purchases that can then be exchanged against a fantastic selection of agronomic or turf related items and learning opportunities.

Turf managers across the UK and Ireland have been benefiting from the scheme since its creation five years ago and it continues to grow significantly year on year.

2018 sees the addition of some exciting new rewards added to the extensive range of items already on offer. The scheme can provide a great way to enhance education, improve operations and boost team morale. It can also help budgets go that much further.

New rewards for 2018 include:

Beepol Hive and Villa

3M Peltor WS Protac XP Headset

iPad Pro 12.9” 64BG

MacBook Air 13.3” 128GB

£150 Machine Mart voucher

An updated and improved Turf Rewards website is now live, the site has a similar feel to the previous version but has some impressive new features such as product trackers and promotion trackers, designed to help end users maximise the number of Turf Rewards points that can be collected. Extra points for promotions will now be automatically be added to user’s points totals.

ICL and Syngenta have also announced that a new Turf Rewards App will be available to download shortly from both the App Store and Google Play.

The all new app will feature the same tracking bars as the website. To improve efficiency and speed up the claim process Turf Rewards users can now upload their invoices as proof of purchase (blanking out any information not relevant to the claim, including prices and other products not relevant to Turf Rewards). The app will make the verification process very easy and the current points total will be available at a touch of a button.

Turf Rewards www.turfrewards.com