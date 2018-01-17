Toro and the Club Managers Association of America Renew Agreement

The Toro Company announces the renewal of its commitment to support the Club Managers Association of America (CMAA) and The Club Foundation through CMAA’s new Partnership Network, which provides opportunities for organizations to enhance their relationship with the CMAA.

In 2007, Toro joined CMAA’s Corporate Alliance Program by becoming the first turf maintenance and irrigation solution company to make a long-term commitment to the development and furtherance of the club management professional. This agreement was renewed in 2012. In its new three-year agreement, Toro has solidified its commitment by achieving Business Partner status. Business Partners of the CMAA are integrated into many of the association’s activities and initiatives, allowing Toro to provide support for CMAA members, programs and the industry.

Jeff Morgan, FASAE, CAE, chief executive officer of CMAA stated, “CMAA is excited to continue our relationship with The Toro Company which furthers professional development, networking, and opportunities for our members. The Toro Company is a valued partner in our members’ efforts to maintain and enhance their club properties.”

“Toro is honored to continue and enhance our support with a multi-year agreement as a Business Partner of the CMAA. We strongly believe in the initiatives to encourage education and advancement of its members,” said Rick Rodier, vice president of Toro’s Commercial Business. “The CMAA and Toro closely align in our philosophies of professional development for the purpose of improving the customer experience. We are proud to support Club Managers by providing economical and efficient product solutions designed to improve course conditions and operations while reducing labor costs and improving the bottom line.”

Toro’s commitment supports numerous events and activities at the CMAA World Conference on Club Management and the Club Business Expo and the Leadership/Legislative Conference, as well as the Mid-Management Conference. In addition, its contributions benefit the Chapter and Student Grants program of The Club Foundation.

The Club Managers Association of America www.cmaa.org

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) www.toro.com