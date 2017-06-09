Titleist Fans Share the Ultimate Stage with European Tour Stars

As some of the biggest names in world golf took to the fairways at Wentworth Club last month for the inaugural Rolex Series event, Titleist and The European Tour were giving lucky golfers an exclusive ‘inside-the-ropes’ experience, with the launch of the ‘Ultimate Fit’. Taking place on the practice ground just feet from the leading players as they prepared for their weekend rounds, the initiative saw 48 lucky winners dialled in to experience the complete performance of the tour-proven 917 family of metals.

As an Official Partner of The European Tour, Titleist selected winners from a host of entries to My European Tour, and through a Twitter competition on @TitleistEurope, as well as welcoming selected guests of title-sponsor BMW. Under the watchful eye of Titleist’s team of Product Specialists, golfers were fitted for their chosen 917 metal as the challenge for the BMW PGA Championship title drew to a close.

All lucky winners received a day-pass for either Saturday or Sunday to watch all of the action, before being invited onto the range to enjoy a custom-fit session with one of Titleist’s Product Specialists who helped determine the perfect Titleist 917 driver or fairway for their game. They also underwent a golf ball fitting to find out which of Titleist’s industry-leading golf ball models best suits their game.

A truly unique opportunity, The Ultimate Fit broke new ground for The European Tour and shows further commitment to offering an engaging and interactive on-site experience for spectators. As part of Titleist’s comprehensive 2017 fitting event schedule including Titleist Thursdays and Titleist Fitting Days throughout the UK & Ireland, the Ultimate Fit will also be hosted at this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation, Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open and British Masters supported by Sky Sports.

Chris Beaumont, Titleist Golf Club Marketing Manager, said: “To see the reaction from our winners over the weekend was fantastic; firstly at the prospect of hitting balls on the range at such a prestigious event, and then to discover the complete performance gains from their 917 metals fitting. It’s been fantastic to work with The European Tour to create this unique opportunity and we look forward to rolling out The Ultimate Fit series at the other prestigious events throughout the summer, building on the hundreds of Titleist fitting executions taking place across the UK & Ireland in 2017.”

Jamie Birkmyre, Championship Director, BMW PGA Championship, said: “Our aim for this first Rolex Series event was to elevate the championship, not just for the players but for the spectators too. With an initiative such as Titleist’s Ultimate Fit we were able to do just that and give ticket holders an extremely exclusive experience.”

Mariana Macias, Ultimate Fit prize winner said of her experience: “To be fit in such a unique setting, in-front of a crowd and at a major European Tour event, was an incredible experience. Being right there in amongst the final day’s action, alongside stars such as Andrew Dodt and Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston, was a nerve-racking but exciting experience. A massive thanks to Titleist and The European Tour for the opportunity; it’s something I’ll remember for a very long time!”

