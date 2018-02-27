Time To Stock Up: 10% Off Toro Titan Tines In March

Reesink Turfcare is offering customers 10 percent off Toro Titan Tines throughout March. And it’s not just Reesink Turfcare offering you more, Toro Titan Tines do too There are over 150 Toro Titan Tines available covering all possible aeration applications. Whether you’ll be coring, slicing or spiking, hollow, solid or deep tining, or using water injection cultivation or ‘linear’ aeration, there’s a Titan Tine for every need.

Plus, all Titan Tines fit current and late model Toro aerators and the standard mount size fits lots of other manufacturer aerators, too.

More longevity, more productivity, more strength

Toro’s Titan Tines are the longest-lasting on the market, thanks to their robust tungsten-carbide-blend tip, lasting up to four times longer than standard tines. And because they last longer, it means fewer replacements and less change-outs are needed leading to greater productivity.

Toro tines are made by combining a strong alloy with a unique heat treatment process resulting in a finished product that provides maximum strength and resistance to wear.

More play, more reliable

Toro’s ultra-durable Titan Tines are the turf professional’s secret weapon when it comes to achieving precise, concise holes for faster recovery and a smoother finish. Clean-cut holes are important for a speedy recovery and the best way to ensure the speediest of recoveries is with tines that boast sharp edges and smooth sides. Michael Hampton, turfcare parts manager at Reesink Turfcare, says: “Toro tines are designed to produce precise consistent holes for fast turf recovery, a smooth finish and quick return to play.”

Timing is vital when it comes to aeration – you’ll likely know when that is for your surfaces – and it is important not to be let down in the middle of the aeration programme. The tough design of Toro tines, including durable brazed tip joints that ensure a strong bond with in-built resistance to separation and breakage, importantly help maintain consistent aeration depths and reduces costly change-out and associated downtime.

More service

When you need new tines, you get second-to-none parts back up with Reesink Turfcare. Reesink currently holds 15,000 Toro items available for delivery at 24 hours’ notice pretty much anywhere in the UK and 12,000 fast-moving lines are housed at the European distribution centre in Belgium with 48-hour availability. If all else fails, a 72-hour trans-Atlantic airfreight service comes into action calling on parts held at Toro’s Minneapolis manufacturing base. This is all at no extra cost to the customer and ensures downtime is kept to a minimum.

Offer ends 31 March 2018. To stock up on Titan Tines or for more aeration advice, customers can get in touch with their local genuine Toro parts dealer or service centre.

Reesink Turfcare is the exclusive distributor in the UK and Ireland of Toro Parts. It is based at 1 Station Road, St Neots PE19 1QH. Call 01480 226800, email info@reesinkturfcare.co.uk or visit www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk

