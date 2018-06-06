Smaller Footprint Needs BIGGER THINKING

BIG MAX, Europe’s most owned push cart brand, has made the decision to completely remove plastic from all of its packaging, reduce total packaging by 70%, increase the proportion of recyclable materials it uses and even work with its manufacturing partner to reuse the plastic protection material used during assembly and inter factory transports.

With global initiatives such as the ‘Clean Oceans Alliance’ and ‘Break Free from Plastic’ raising awareness of the impact of the overuse of plastic, BIG MAX has decided to play its part in reducing its environmental footprint, as Thomas Reiter, Owner of BIG MAX explains, “As BIG MAX becomes a truly global brand we feel an increased responsibility to reduce the impact of our activity on the environment. By reducing our plastic consumption and increasing the use of recyclable materials we can play a small part in helping the environment in all of the countries in which we operate. As always with BIG MAX we commit to our ideas, so are proud to have quickly reached the point where we have received Green Seal certification and an EU Ecolabel for our efforts.”

The change in BIG MAX processes has already started with the packaging for the new BLADE IP and the BLADE Quattro push carts. In total, 21 polybags have been removed, plastic envelopes for the user manual have been replaced with paper and the axle protection for transportation has changed from plastic to cardboard. In total, the packaging on each cart has been reduced by 70%, with an added benefit being that assembly for the consumer is even more simple and significantly quicker.

The new BLADE IP and the BLADE Quattro carts are the first BIG MAX products that will be packaged to these specifications with all BIG MAX products due for a refresh of their packaging over the coming year.

BIG MAX products please visit www.bigmaxgolf.com