SkyCaddie SX500 wins coveted MyGolfSpy award

The new SkyCaddie SX500 has received the Best Handheld GPS award in the coveted MyGolfSpy 2019 GPS Buyers Guide.

MyGolfSpy, an independent golf equipment-testing website and forum based in the USA, reaches over 7 million golfers each year and averages 757,000 monthly unique users. It is home to the world’s liveliest online golf discussions with over 500,000 posts from users to date.

“If you’re the golfer who wants every course detail imaginable, the SkyCaddie SX500 is the unit for you,” noted MyGolfSpy. “Its intuitive design barely requires a manual. The screen is large, but the visuals are outstanding. Its club selection feature helps golfers dial-in distances for every club.”

The SkyCaddie SX500 GPS handheld is powerful, reliable, ruggedized, packed with stroke-saving technology, and its 5” screen delivers the largest and most visually stunning display among golf distance measuring devices.

With numerous Tour pros now using the SX500’s advanced game-management features on the StaySure Tour (formerly European Senior Tour), the new SkyCaddie SX500 is increasingly regarded as the sport’s most powerful distance measuring device.

It gives accurate, ground-mapped yardages from all points of the golf course, with none of the line-of-sight limitations which frustrate laser users.

Some advanced and exciting new features are debuting in the SX500. For example, , the powerful processor of the SX500 allows SkyCaddie to introduce Dynamic HoleVue™, which automatically re-orients the entire golf hole from your position to the green as you progress from the tee.

So, by leveraging SkyCaddie’s patented IntelliGreen® technology, golfers can now see the entire hole from their point-of-view to quickly acquire distances to avoid intervening hazards to plot the best strategy for every shot… only from SkyCaddie!

The SX500’s PinPoint Technology provides the ability to get distances to today’s actual flag positions, making it a huge help when you are playing in golf events which provide a pin sheet, and its new IntelliPath feature provides key at-a-glance distance information along your intended target line, including crucial fairway run-out distances.

The SX500 also allows the golfer to track the club, location and distance of each shot in real-time as you play. You’ll know how far you hit every club in your bag, resulting in better game management and lower scores.

With its 5-inch, full HD touch screen, it is the most powerful way to measure yardages while providing the very best view in golf. Preloaded with over 35,000 exclusive SkyCaddie ground-mapped courses, the SX500 features Wi-Fi connectivity so you can download course updates without connecting to a computer.

“We are thrilled to receive this award,” said James Holmes, General Manager UK & Europe of SkyCaddie “We know that the SkyCaddie SX500 is the best handheld GPS with the best information and it’s great to receive validation from MyGolfSpy’s independent, unbiased test results.”

Several of the SkyCaddie SX500 features that stood out to the MyGolfSpy testers include; fast course connectivity, outstanding visuals, club customisation feature, durable case, and long battery life.

It comes in a highly water-resistant, rugged design to stand up to anything which comes its way on the golf course. With the largest battery in the industry, the SX500 is ready for extended playing time for that additional 18 or even 36 holes. Using multi-constellation navigation satellite systems, the SX500 provides enhanced accuracy and overall better performance under tough conditions or tree cover.

The powerful features of the SkyCaddie SX500 are easily accessed with its large 5″, intuitive touch screen and a host of automated features such as Auto-Course Selection, Auto-Hole Advance and Auto-Zoom, making it almost “touch-free” from the car park to the 19th hole. The large HD display combined with HD quality course graphics, only available from SkyCaddie, provide the best view of the most-reliable information in the game to allow you to play your best golf.

And after your round, The SkyCaddie SX500 helps you to improve your game with detailed, post-round analysis using SkyGolf 360 where all your game data is stored, analysed and displayed in easy to see formats and graphs to track your progress and identify areas for improvement.

Visit www.mygolfspy.com/2019-golf-gps-buyers-guide to read the MyGolfSpy 2019 GPS Buyers Guide.

See www.skycaddie.co.uk for full details of the new SkyCaddie SX500.