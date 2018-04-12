Seed Plant Investment Geared To Enhanced Customer ServicE

A £1.5 million investment in state-of-the art packing facilities and additional storage capacity at Germinal GB’s Lincoln headquarters is part of a broader long-term strategy to increase efficiencies and competitiveness throughout its expanding forage and amenity seed businesses.

So reports Managing Director Paul Billings, who says the improved customer service now resulting from these latest developments is an essential step in future-proofing the company’s interests.

“We’ve installed an automated bag filling, palletising and pallet wrapping line capable of highly responsive functionality and outputs of over 500 bags per hour,” he says. “We’ve also erected a new 18,565 square foot fully racked-out warehouse to effectively double our capacity to store finished goods.

“This means we can meet our customers’ orders for forage and amenity seed faster and more accurately, improving what is already renowned as a very dependable next-day-delivery service.”

Germinal GB’s amenity division breeds and supplies a range of landscape, sports turf and amenity grass cultivars, as well as an extensive selection of UK-specific wildflower varieties. The company also distributes a range of state-of-the-art phased release and speciality fertilisers, backed up by FACTS (Fertiliser Advisers Certification and Training Scheme) qualified support and advice.

Germinal’s amenity division has built a reputation for developing some of the best performing tennis, golf, football and rugby seed mixtures and for providing no-nonsense product support to the landscaping sector. It has also recently announced investment in a new crop research station which will further improve the quality and performance of its future seed mixtures.

Top picture: nvestment in a new automated bag filling, palletising and pallet wrapping facility has significantly increased Germinal’s customer response capability.

