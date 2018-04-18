Relaunch of golfino.com

Europe’s market leader for golf wear introduces the redesign of its online store. At www.golfino.com GOLFINO now offers its customers a wide range of new, customer-friendly functions. At the core of the updated website is the use of a new shop system. The software “Shopware” significantly enhances the emotional and diverse shopping experience in the GOLFINO online store.

The main focus of the redesign was a more clear and modern layout. Thanks to the intuitive usability, the customer is now guided more quickly to the desired article and information. An optimised search, simplified colour selection, new multiple choice filter options, high-quality depiction of the products as well as a simplified collection of complete outfits all lead to a more comfortable online shopping experience. In addition to the intelligent user guidance, attention has also been paid to improve the user-friendliness, browser compatibility and loading speed.

Furthermore, the display adapts more consistently to the varying requirements of mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets. The optimisation of background processes and system connections will help to meet even more quality standards in customer service in the future. An online magazine with a mixture of current content from GOLFINO and the world of golf will also be a new feature.

“With the new design of our online presence, we offer our customers a significantly improved shopping experience and even more information,” says Dr. Bernd Kirsten, CEO GOLFINO AG. “Our goal is always to present the high-quality GOLFINO items in the best and most modern way, in order to make the purchase decision easier for our customers and create a positive online experience which is as comfortable as possible”.

The project was carried out by GOLFINO’s internal E-Commerce department together with the Hamburg-based agencies superReal (concept, design, front- and backend development), HONICO (SAP connections to other programmes) and Metaways (hosting).

GOLFINO www.golfino.com