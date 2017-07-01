Rebranding for Influential Golf Industry Group

The burgeoning Golf Consultants Association will henceforth be known as Golf Business International to reflect its increasing international influence.

The decision was made unanimously by members of the executive following a significant number of enquiries from across Europe and beyond, and received overwhelming support at the recent summer meeting.

The public announcement was made to partners and associates who joined members at the group’s golf day at the London Golf Club, in Kent, in June.

The decision was made in order to further communicate and illustrate the broad range of skills on offer and to highlight the business areas in which Golf Business International can assist the industry. In addition, it was felt the new name and strapline – ‘creating solutions for the golf industry’ – better reflects the international solutions the membership can offer and also the plans to internationalise the membership in the longer term.

Howard Swan, long-time chairman of GCA and now heading Golf Business International, said: “We felt the name Golf Business International encompassed both our existing and future standing within the industry.

“Although all of our members offer consultancy services, many go beyond the role of a mere consultant, which can often be a misused concept. Existing and potential clients can rest assured, however, that nothing else will change – just our brand identity. We will continue to work together, or individually, for the benefit of our clients in the same way we always have – with a wholly unique and broad-ranging offering.”

Golf Business International, formed originally as the Golf Consultants Association in 1999, is unique in the UK in its ability to make available a team of highly-respected and experienced golf industry professionals to deal with any aspect of the business of golf through from conception to end.

Golf Business International www.golfbusinessinternational.com

Tags: Golf Business International, Golf Consultants Association, Howard Swan, London Golf Club