QHotels Resorts Record Double-Digit Growth

QHotels, managed by Redefine|BDL Hotels (RBH), the UK’s leading hotel management company, has reported double-digit growth at three of its UK golf resorts – with an overall group development of three per cent.

The year-on-year increase is a big fillip for the group in an increasingly competitive market and management will be particularly pleased to see the results posted by Aldwark Manor Golf & Spa Hotel in Yorkshire, and Dunston Hall, Norwich, which both showed a 10 per cent improvement, and Telford Hotel & Golf Resort, Shropshire, which recorded growth of 16 per cent.

Alan Foley, RBH’s director of golf and spa sales, said: “At a time when we are constantly seeing media and industry reports stating that golf is struggling, to record such year-on-year success is testament to the hard work our teams put in right across the group.

“People want to visit our golf resorts because they know they’ll get good service, good golf and, if they’re staying at the resort, plenty of relaxation. Providing that sort of quality peace of mind across the board is our raison d’être and we will look to continue – and build upon – that performance in 2018.”

As the largest golf resort operator in the UK, RBH manages 10 championship and tournament golf courses across the UK, hosting events from the European Tour, European Seniors Tour, Ladies European Tour and the PGA.

Top picture: Telford Hotel & Golf Resort

QHotels www.QHotels.co.uk/golf