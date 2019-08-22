PrideSports celebrates 1.5 billion PTS tee sales worldwide

PrideSports is celebrating the sale of its the 1.5 billionth PTS golf tee since it they were launched just over a decade ago.

The Pride Professional Tee System (PTS) is a proprietary system of colour-coded golf tees that allows for easy identification of tee length and appropriateness for various golf clubs. Following its introduction, the system quickly became the most successful tee range in the world and continues to lead the market as PrideSports celebrates this landmark number of sales.

Commenting on the company’s historic year, Senior Vice President of Marketing, John Hohman said: “PrideSports has printed and sold over one billion tees since its conception. PTS tees are distributed across the globe and are available in wood and plastic.”

The PTS range features five unique colour-coded tee types ranging from Orange (1½ inches tall) up to Green (4 inches tall), all of which will soon be available in new resealable packets. This innovative new packaging design will ensure that golfers can keep their tees safely stored inside the packet, rather than the traditional method of emptying them out in to their golf bags.

