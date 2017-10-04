President’s Cup Golf Fans Enjoy Competition On And Off The Course

Tens of thousands of golf fans descended upon the famous Liberty National Golf Club last weekend as the very best US players battled it out against their International counterparts at the 12th Presidents Cup. Keen to ensure that visitors to the event had the best experience possible, the PGA Tour partnered with sponsorship activation specialists, ProVision Events, to create an Interactive Zone for event sponsors CitiBank. This is the 4th President’s Cup that the organisations have worked together on to create unique fan experiences.

The Citi Interactive Zone gave visitors the chance to get a piece of the action by taking part in a myriad of golf activities. The enclosed area included a chipping and bunker zone, a long putt challenge and a series of simulators dedicated to the Citi 44 Million Yard Challenge. Amazingly over the course of the weekend golfers taking part on the series of simulators drove the 43,825,760 yards it takes to circle the globe.

The themed putting course featuring famous New York landmarks including the Statue of Liberty, which can be seen from the course, was the perfect place for golfers of all ages to pick up a club and have some fun. And, for those looking for a unique tech take on golf, ProVision has also installed a virtual reality experience!

As Founder and Managing Director of ProVision Events, Nick Clemens, explains the challenge set by the PGA Tour was to make the event as memorable as possible, “Team competitions always make for great entertainment, but the PGA Tour and Citi Bank wanted to offer visitors to the event a personal experience that they would never forget. They asked us to create something that was accessible to everyone, so we brought together loads of different kinds of activities. Golfers and even non-golfers of all ages and abilities found something to enjoy and I was really delighted to see how US golf fans reacted to this type of experience.”

