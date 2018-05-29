PowaKaddy’s Rental Market Surges Ahead in 2018

The rental fleets can be found in numerous high-profile venues including The London Golf Club, Gleneagles, The Grove and eight out of ten Open Championship venues, which support PowaKaddy’s leading reputation for reliable and innovative electric trolleys.

PowaKaddy’s decision to upgrade all PowaKaddy rental trolleys and equip them with a GPS device for 2018 has proved hugely effective, with partners doubling their rental investment in just two months, making rental trolleys the ultimate cash machine.

David Catford, PowaKaddy’s Chief Executive Officer commented “We decided not to offer the entry level trolley for rental, instead offering the FW5s GPS, which gives the distance to the front, centre and back of the green without including hazards, measuring your drive and scoring. This has resulted in clubs still being able to sell course planners as well as earn high rental fees due to the trolley having extra capabilities and features that makes it attractive to members and guests.”

PowaKaddy’s introduction of the revolutionary FW5s GPS trolley has been a major factor to the pioneering brands success. Joining the award-winning Freeway family, the new FW5s GPS electronic trolley offers a lightweight PowaFrame® that houses a powerful 230w motor and highly effective drive, making it whisper-quiet as well as perfectly balanced. The leading rental fleet continues to offer golfers ultimate reliability, whilst the two-year warranty and 36-hole Lithium battery gives 20% more staying power, and peace of mind to the retail.

