PowaKaddy rolls out summer trolley promotion

PowaKaddy has launched a cart bag promotion for summer which allows golfers to receive a free cart bag when purchasing a new PowaKaddy FW7s or FW7s EBS lithium trolley.

The promotion launches today (July 19) and runs until midnight on August 31, entitling every golfer who buys PowaKaddy’s most premium non-GPS trolley, the FW7s or the FW7s EBS trolley, to claim a free PowaKaddy Cart Bag worth up to RRP £179.99, while stocks last. The bags included in the promotion are the Premium Edition, a Deluxe Edition Cart Bag plus one accessory, or an X-Lite Edition plus two accessories.

The Premium Edition Cart Bag is constructed from lightweight vinyl and PU materials and is available in six colours. A new three-handle top enables ease of movement and incorporates a dedicated larger space for putters that have oversized grips.

The Deluxe Edition Cart Bag has been transformed with a sleek design, while the new X-Lite Edition is PowaKaddy’s lightest ever model, weighing in at just 1.95kg. The accessories included in the promotion are the PowaKaddy Umbrella Holder, Scorecard Holder, Smartphone Holder, Drink Holder, Trolley travel Bag, Umbrella, Rain Cover and Bag Towel.

PowaKaddy’s UK sales manager, David Howse, commented: “PowaKaddy cart bags are the ideal match for our electric trolleys and the two complement each other perfectly, both in terms of performance and aesthetics. Our previous bag promotions have been very well received, and we anticipate that demand will once again be strong for this superb offer. Please place your trolley orders now to ensure you have enough stock throughout the promotion to avoid disappointment!”

PowaKaddy will be mailing out POS materials and the sales team will also be on hand to answer questions and supply any additional stock required to handle extra demand during this period. For further information, visit www.powakaddy.com