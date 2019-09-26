PGAs of Europe rebrand as ‘Confederation of Professional Golf’

The PGAs of Europe – an association of 33 National Professional Golfers’ Associations – has rebranded itself as the Confederation of Professional Golf [CPG], marking the beginning of a new chapter in the organisation’s history.

The new name and brand maintain elements of the previous identity to remain true to the traditions and progress of the past 30 years, while embracing a new strategic focus and intent steered through new guiding principles of ‘Togetherness, Collaboration and Development’.

Whilst the organisation at its heart is the same entity, the CPG will work more closely than ever with its member PGAs, utilising the strength of the collective to increase their national and international influence through collaboration and unity, and benefitting from economies of scale to maximise the commercial and developmental opportunities to them and the game of golf.

“This is a hugely exciting time in the history of the organisation,” said CPG chairman Frank Kirsten. “Operating under license for the PGA brand presented a number of restrictions on our ability to develop our business and provide the full service that we wish to for our Member PGAs and the game. The board of directors, with the unanimous support of the membership, took the decision that this change to our name and visual identity enables us to be in control of our own destiny and build for a positive future in collaboration with our membership.”

CPG Chief Executive Ian Randell added: “This important announcement signals the start of an exciting new era of ‘Togetherness, Collaboration and Development’ for our association. The strength of our organisation is through the collective influence and expertise of our national PGAs and their memberships who provide a skilled and educated workforce for the game and its players.

“We will enhance our commitment to unite, promote and support our member countries to provide a strong collective voice and representation both nationally and globally, provide collective business and development opportunities, and by continuing to provide international golf development expertise – not least as the sole member of the development arm of Ryder Cup Europe, the Ryder Cup European Development Trust, the CPG will increasingly support and offer value to its Members and the game.”

In embodying this vision, the CPG will not only be relocating its headquarters to the Centurion Club on the outskirts of London, but will also utilise the offices of member PGAs to have meeting and working space in major European cities including Amsterdam, Madrid, Malmö, Milan and Paris.

Beginning with the development of the Collaboration & Digitalisation Project in mid-2018, the CPG has taken steps to engage with its member PGAs more than ever before, creating even closer and more collaborative relationships, largely facilitated by a digital platform, all whilst ensuring Members maintain their autonomy and control within the collective. This project activity has acted as a precursor to the exciting new future for the CPG, with a variety of education, golf development and event initiatives and collaborations being announced over the coming days.

The rollout of the new CPG visual identity and related digital and physical assets is well under way, allowing the organisation’s member country PGAs, corporate partners, suppliers, media partners and various other stakeholders to embrace their association with the CPG.

For more details visit www.cpg.golf