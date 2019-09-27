Performance54 And Sentosa Golf Club Commit To Long-Term Partnership

Performance54 and Singapore’s #1 golfing destination, Sentosa Golf Club, have extended their successful partnership, following a successful initial agreement which began in October 2017.

Under the terms of the new multi-year agreement, Performance54 will continue to deliver a comprehensive trade and consumer marketing programme in conjunction with the Golf Digest Top 100-rated venue and host of the Asian Tour’s SMBC Singapore Open and LPGA HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Upon extending the relationship with Performance54, Andy Johnston, General Manager and Director of Agronomy at Sentosa Golf Club, said: “Over the last two years, Sentosa Golf Club has enjoyed a highly fruitful relationship with Performance54, highlighted by a number of exciting activations around our hosted events and, in particular, with the launch of #KeepItGreen, our wide-reaching environmental campaign.

“Our goal over the years to come will be to further enhance Sentosa’s reputation as the world’s most sustainable golf venue and to build upon our status as the finest golfing experience Asia has to offer. Performance54 is perfectly situated to help us deliver upon these objectives and we look forward to witnessing the continued impact our long-term relationship can make.”

As well as the delivery of content campaigns relating to Sentosa’s hosting of tour events, and its role as stage for the inaugural Asia-Pacific Women’s Amateur Championship in 2018, the highlight of its relationship with Performance54 has been the delivery of #KeepItGreen. To date, the campaign has delivered more than 500,000 video views and achieved a media reach in excess of 80 million.

Emphasising Sentosa’s responsible approach to golf course operations and industry-leading agronomic model will be key considerations, as Performance54 seeks to build on the success of #KeepItGreen. In addition, P54 will provide its in-house sales and tourism trade marketing experience in order to grow international visits to one of the world’s most spectacular golf destinations.

Jed Moore, Managing Director of Performance54, said: “Sentosa Golf Club is nothing short of a miracle destination and one which is richly deserving of the worldwide recognition it has achieved to date. Helping to drive environmental dialogue and enabling Sentosa to become established as the global leader in this space has been a highly rewarding experience for our entire team. We will continue to do everything in our power to demonstrate how Sentosa is leading the fightback for golf and communicate the example it sets for other clubs seeking to deliver long-lasting change.”

Sentosa Golf Club www.sentosagolf.com

Performance54 www.Performance54.com