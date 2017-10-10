Paul Copsey Launches New Company Helping Golf Clubs Reduce Capital Costs

Following months of research and conversations with golf courses around the UK, we are pleased to announce the launch of Turf Machinery Acquisitions LLP.

“The main thing we heard from golf courses was that the cost of Turf Machinery, Capital equipment, has been rising faster than golf courses income and people needed a way of getting the equipment that they need but at a lower cost,” commented Paul Copsey, the Managing Director of Turf Machinery Acquisitions. “What became clear is that because capital purchases are a once a year or once every few years’ activity Golf Courses don’t always have the policies and procedures needed to make sure that they are critically evaluating their needs and looking openly at all options that are available to make sure that they are getting the best ‘bang for their buck’.

“Another way of looking at it is if you only played golf once a year it would be a struggle, even if you had great hand eye co-ordination and maybe used to play well in the past, the same is true of the skills around acquisitions of capital products.”

Turf Machinery Acquisitions LLP will offer an advisory service that will manage the whole capital equipment purchase cycle and crucially will only be paid if the golf course saves money on its purchases. The details of how the program works is on the website: www.turfmachineryacquisitions.co.uk

“One of the key elements of the service we offer is that if we don’t save clubs money then they pay nothing for being on the programme, our income comes from a percentage of what clubs save, so no savings means no cost means no risk so please give us a call and we will evaluate how much you could save.” said Paul.

Paul Copsey worked for many years at Crown Golf and American Golf (UK Ltd) two of the largest Multi-Course owner groups in the UK, where he was Group Courses & Regional Course Manager, responsible for millions of pounds worth of acquisitions of Turf products from all 3 of the major turf machinery manufacturers.

Contact details Paul Copsey 07774 823119 paul@turfmachineryacquisitions.co.uk