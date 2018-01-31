MLR join forces with Bernhard

MLR, the international sports supplementary lighting business, has named Bernhard and Company as its global distributor for its complete range of products.

MLR currently provide mobile lighting solutions to sports arenas and is now looking to expand globally using Bernhard and Company’s strong network and unrivalled customer service.

The Norwegian-based business, formed in 1998, has recently undergone a major business revamp with its key goal to ensure that sports surfaces, of all disciplines, have excellent playing conditions all year round.

A specialist in sports turf technology, Bernhard and Company is committed to providing leading turf care solutions to golf course and pitch care specialists worldwide. From blade sharpening systems to sports surface aeration and moisture control, the Bernhard product portfolio is focused on providing its global customer base with championship turf and world class playability.

This collaboration is now uniquely placed to combine Bernhard and company’s highest standard of international customer expertise, with quality mobile lighting solutions geared to tackle shade issues on a wide range of sporting surfaces.

MLR general manager, Hermann Sather, said: “I’m delighted to start this relationship with Bernhard. Its business is renowned throughout the turf industry and is a perfect fit to help us deliver our products across the globe. Our mission is to help all kinds of sports venues achieve excellent year-round playing surfaces, and with Bernhard I believe we have taken a big step towards this.”

Steven Nixon, Director for Bernhard said “This is the perfect partnership for Bernhard and we are delighted with it. Plant health is at the very heart of our business, it complements and enhances the products we already offer. The partnership makes perfect sense. Together we are taking care of the most common issues to groundsmen and greenkeepers – too much water, too little air not enough light and unhealthy turf. In effect, we now control all the elements that the plant needs for healthy growth.”

This is an exciting time for us and we are very proud to distribute products that will work alongside Bernhard Grinders and SubAir systems to produce a total health care environment.

Bernhard www.bernhard.co.uk

MLR https://mlrsports.com/