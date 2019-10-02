Mizuno Opens new Performance Centre at La Cala

Mizuno has further expanded its Performance Centre portfolio with the opening of a new state-of-the-art facility at La Cala Resort in Southern Spain.

The facility joins a European portfolio of performance centres that also includes Gleneagles, Royal Birkdale, Woburn and Le Golf National in Paris.

“We are very excited with the opening of the Mizuno Performance Centre at La Cala,” said Robert Mitchell, Director of Golf at La Cala Resort. “We are one of the few 54-hole golf resorts across continental Europe and we are very proud of our golfing offering. This facility will further enhance the level of service and golfing experience we provide to our guests and visitors.”

Mizuno Performance Centres feature a branded indoor/outdoor fitting suites kitted out with Swing DNA Fitting Software and launch monitor technology as part of a premium fitting service offered by qualified PGA Pros with Mizuno fitting accreditation.

Swing DNA Fitting Software, first introduced in 2009, has been recently updated with the new ‘Shaft Optimiser 3D’, offering comprehensive information to provide total fitting data. Taking measurements through the golf swing, the Optimizer feeds the data to an app where it can be easily analysed and used to fit the player with a shaft that suits the speed and tempo of their swing. The new Optimizer 3D also looks at other factors to determine optimum lie angle for a full fit.

Every Performance Centre has a full Mizuno fitting cart loaded with 68 different shaft options, all available at no extra charge, plus an extended wood and wedge fitting pack and premium Mizuno balls for indoor fittings. There is no obligation to buy, and golfers will leave with a full set of prescribed club specifications. Visitors to the new Performance Centre will be able to test out the brand’s very latest irons and woods, including the new MP-20 Series irons and ST190 drivers and fairway metals.

Mizuno is distributed in Spain through Carser Sports, which has witnessed a surge in demand since taking on the role in 2017. “Mizuno delivers the ultimate in quality when it comes to golfing equipment, service and fitting,” says Sergi Cots of Carser Sports. “The Mizuno Performance Centre delivers an exceptional customer experience where the fitting process is second to none. We want more golfers in Spain to see and enjoy the benefits, so we are delighted that this facility is opening at the beautifully set and conveniently located La Cala Resort.”

To make a booking for a fitting at La Cala, call (+34) 952 669 037 or email academia@lacala.com.

Picture details: Robert Mitchell (Director Golf at La Cala), Yasuhiko Kishimoto (Head of Sport, Mizuno Europe), Sean Corte-Real (Director La Cala Resort), Rob Jackson (Mizuno Head of Golf EMEA), Carlos Ruiz (Carser Sports), and Manuel de Miguel (Carser Sports)