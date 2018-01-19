Major announces TNS Group as the new distributor for UK Eastern Counties

Major Equipment Ltd has appointed Thurlow Nunn Standen Ltd (TNS) as the new distributor for its Major agricultural and grounds maintenance machines in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridge. TNS will be responsible for the sales, spare parts and service of the full line of Major products including grass toppers, amenity roller mowers, slurry tankers and slurry application systems. This agreement is part of Major’s long-term plan to consolidate its UK dealer network to provide a better service to its customers.

“TNS is a highly experienced and progressive machinery dealership,” said James Cox, Area Sales Manager with Major. “This is an important step in a key geographical area for Major and we are delighted that TNS is on board with us.”

Commenting on the announcement, TNS Sales Director Chris Tew said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the Major agency for the Eastern Counties. The Major product line-up has an excellent reputation and our team is looking forward to representing Major in our region.”

The new appointment is effective from January 1st 2018.

Top picture shows James Cox Major Equipment with TNS staff at product training day

Major Equipment Ltd www.major-equipment.com