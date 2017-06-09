Macdonald Hotels & Resorts pledges support for Thomas’ Fund

Macdonald Hotels & Resorts has teed up a series of charity golf days for golfers across the UK, with all money raised helping to support childhood brain tumour charity, Thomas’ Fund.

The UK’s largest independent hotel group will host an event at each of its five UK golf venues, with all proceeds going towards helping the charity fund research into developing an effective treatment for low grade glioma, a rare form of childhood brain tumour.

Established by the parents of Thomas Broughton after the four-year-old passed away from a brain tumour in November 2015, Thomas’ Fund is a special named fund of Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG), a leading charity helping to fund and support research into childhood cancers.

Macdonald Hotels & Resorts has donated more than £2 million to various charitable causes through its guest-driven, ‘Make a Difference’ campaign over the last 15 years, and is hoping to raise more than £5,000 for the worthwhile cause.

Golfers are invited to take part in the charity golf days and can book their tee time at the following venues:

Macdonald Hill Valley Hotel, Golf & Spa – July 26

Macdonald Spey Valley Golf & Country Club – July 29

Macdonald Portal Hotel, Golf & Spa – August 24

Macdonald Linden Hall Golf & Country Club – August 25

Macdonald Cardrona Hotel, Golf & Spa – August 25

Keith Pickard, Group Director of Golf, Leisure & Spa at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, said: “Macdonald Hotels & Resorts has always been committed to providing support to a range of children’s charities and we are proud to play our part in raising money for Thomas’ Fund and to help those in need.

“Every green fee will be collected across the five golf days, as well as money raised from the various competitions and raffles, and we will hopefully generate a significant amount of money that can be used to positively influence the lives of young people affected by this rare form of childhood brain tumour.”

Golfers taking part in the charity days will be able to enter nearest the pin and longest drive competitions, as well as a series of raffles, with a selection of special prizes on offer.

For more information on the Thomas’ Fund golf days and to book a tee time, visit: www.macdonaldhotels.co.uk/golf

For more information on Thomas’ Fund and to make a donation to the charity, visit www.cclg.org.uk/ThomasFund

