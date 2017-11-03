Lynx Golf Launches New Website

Lynx, the authentic British golf brand and one of the world’s fastest-growing golf equipment companies, has launched a brand new website to showcase its products, people and passion for the game.

At www.lynxgolf.co.uk golfers will find an array of useful and fun information to help them get to know more about the family owners of Lynx, the staff behind the brand and the ground-breaking technology in its clubs.

You can also see what’s in the bag of its Tour ambassadors, find all the Lynx Demonstration Day dates, get up to date with the latest Lynx golf news, watch exclusive Lynx videos – and, importantly, locate your nearest stockist.

Lynx’s in-house graphic designer, Chris Bos, worked with Chertsey-based SUM.Agency to design the modern, clean site and implement useful functionality including 360 degree product views, which showcase the high quality of Lynx clubs from all angles.

Launching the site, Lynx UK joint owner, Stephanie Zinser, said: “One of the key requirements of the new site was to inject our personality into it. We are a family-owned brand, with a huge passion for the game and what we do, so we wanted to reflect our fundamental values of fun and approachability.

“In addition to that, our brief was to make the site very user friendly, with plenty of video content and imagery to showcase our products in the very best way. And we also wanted to make sure golfers could easily find their nearest Lynx stockist or plan a visit to one of the hundreds of demo days we run up and down the country every year.”

The new site gives an interesting insight into the team behind Lynx. For example, did you know that Natalie Wignall, Lynx’s head of legal and business affairs, rates TV mobster Tony Soprano as an ideal dinner party guest? Or that Customer Service Manager, Andrew Bayne, would put TV presenters Ant and Dec in his dream fourball?

With over 700 active accounts, Lynx boasts three permanent Demo Day staff available for both stockists and non-stockists and are making ever-increasing strides into the golf market.

Lynx is dedicated to offering exceptional equipment for use by golfers at all skill levels, and has always promised to support ‘green grass’ Pro shop businesses, as this initiative highlights.

The company has an extensive range of men’s, ladies’ and junior equipment for 2017 and has unveiled several exciting products this year, including reinventions of the famous Parallax marque to include new irons and woods across the board.

For more information visit www.lynxgolf.co.uk/, or follow @LynxGolfUK on twitter.