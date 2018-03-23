Lynx® Golf Becomes Distributor for OUUL™ Bags

Lynx® Golf UK, the family-owned British golf brand, has become the sole distributor of deluxe-quality golf bag brand OUUL®.

Lynx® knows OUUL™ (pronounced owl) well, having used the company to produce its new four-strong range of class-leading 2018 Prowler® cart and stand bags, which all carry Lynx branding.

But Lynx® owners Steve Elford and Stephanie Zinser were so impressed by the quality of the entire OUUL™ collection that, following discussions at the PGA Merchandise Show in Florida earlier this year, they decided to add OUUL™ to their 2018 Lynx® Golf product range.

Now 14 OUUL™ men’s and ladies’ golf bags in a huge range of colour options will sit alongside Lynx’s own comprehensive bag range, including the impressive OUUL™ Python waterproof cart and stand bags, Python Superlight cart and stand bags and Alligator PU cart and stand bags.

Announcing the partnership, Lynx Golf CEO, Steve Elford, said: “When we first met OUUL™ and then worked with them on the design and manufacture of our new Prowler® bags, we quickly realised these guys are right at the top of their game – making unbelievably high-quality golf bags, travel bags and accessories.

“OUUL™ own their entire manufacturing process. Unlike other bag factories, they’re not buying in components made elsewhere then assembling – they make every part, on their own site. Add this to their fabric knowledge, which is incredible, and the end results are the best golf bags in the business.

“Their stand bags alone are stress tested 35,000 times for breakages and this attention to quality and detail is what impressed us so much, not only in choosing them to manufacture for Lynx, but also in deciding to distribute their own OUUL™ branded bags.”

OUUL™ is a cutting-edge designer and developer and focuses on aggressively developing fashion forward, technically superior golf bags, travel luggage and accessories. The company prides itself in designing and developing all its own materials, which is unique in the golf bag industry.

For example, at just over 1Kg, its OUUL™ Python Superlight stand bag is one of the lightest carry bags in the world yet boasts incredible durability. It’s also crammed with deluxe features, including a spring loaded easy-access umbrella clip and Flex-Foot base system (also used on the Lynx Prowler® stand bags) – an angled design that makes it super-quick and easy to put the bag down and engage the leg stands.

For golfers seeking a more luxurious option, the OUUL™ Alligator Cart Bag features a luxury and stylish multi-layered alligator skin embroidered micro PU design. These stunning, high-performance golf bags are available in a variety of rich and beautiful colours. Eight pockets are designed with luxury metal zippers and provide plenty of storage and easy access on a riding cart or pull cart. The 10” 15-way top with full-length individual dividers keeps clubs organised and protected. The cart bag also features a soft touch interior lining and matching rain/travel hood.

Lynx® Golf concentrates on developing high quality, technologically-advanced but affordable golf clubs, backed up by great customer service. It has more than 500 UK golf trade accounts and operates in over 20 countries around the world, including the USA.

It has gained a strong foothold in ‘green grass’ golf accounts – retail operations typically run at golf courses by PGA Professionals – with clubs designed and assembled in the UK at the company’s Weybridge, Surrey, headquarters.

Top picture OUUL Flex Foot Inset

For more information visit www.Lynxgolf.co.uk/, or follow @LynxGolfUK on twitter.