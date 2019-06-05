Lars Havrevold from Norway Is New President of GCAE

The Golf Course Association of Europe (GCAE) is the new name for the European Golf Course Owners Association (EGCOA).

Chief Executive Officer Lodewijk Klootwijk explains, “With the development of the EGCOA we introduce a name change that is closer to the current role of the association and its members. Most of the National Golf Course Associations, who form the foundation of the European Association, have a similar set up of their name, because the members of these associations are the golf courses. The general assembly of the Association has voted unanimously for the new name. The logo stays the same as it was for clear recognition.”

Lars Havrevold (pictured above) has been announced as the new president of GCAE. Former president Alexander Baron von Spoercken introduced Lars as his successor during the recent European Golf Business Conference in Berlin. Lars is president of the Norwegian Golf Course Owners and has been in GCAE’s board a few years.

“I am excited to become president of this organization and bring to the next level,” he said. “An important task is to enhance the cooperation between the national organizations and the federations in Europe. Also, I believe that technology and innovations will have an impact on how we run our business in the future. To share best practices between our members will be of great importance.

GCAE https://www.gcae.eu/