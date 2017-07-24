Lagardère Sports Expands European Golf Business

Key golf executive Jamie Evans appointed to expand assets

Lagardère Sports has announced that it is looking to grow its presence within European golf. Already with close links to the European Tour as the promoter of the Nordea Masters in Sweden and the exclusive commercial partner to the BMW International in Germany, the agency plans to further expand its assets in both tournament and player management. Given the strong positioning that Lagardère Sports has in golf in the US, Asia and Australia, the announcement marks a natural step to actively pursue a stronger foothold in Europe. Lagardère Sports currently represent over 40 players on the PGA Tour including Phil Mickleson, Jon Rahm, Brandt Snedeker and Jordan Spieth.

Led by Jamie Salmon, Head of European Golf, the team will see Jamie Evans join as Director – European Golf. Evans comes with nine years of experience in golf player management and almost 20 years in the commercial side of sport. At the fore for Salmon and Evans will be the launch of a player management offering, an increased involvement in events and a continuation of commercial sales and brand consulting.

Jamie Salmon commented: “As market leaders in the business of golf, we are already involved in tournaments across the globe and representing the world’s largest portfolio of players so we are excited to now further expand our business and cement our presence within the European market. We have been planning this for some time and now with Jamie on board we are ready to go.

“Jamie will be invaluable in all areas, especially so in player management and brand consulting so I am delighted to welcome him on board.”

Lagardère Sports https://lagardere-se.com/golf

Tweet