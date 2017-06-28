JJW Hotels & Resorts invests over €1m in top-of-the-range Club Car fleet 

JJW Hotels & Resorts Limited, an international company owned by entrepreneur and philanthropist, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber, with principal business interests in acquisition, development and operation of several hotels and resorts throughout Europe and the Middle East, has invested over €1million in a new fleet of innovative Club Car vehicles.

The leading hotel group has invested heavily in the Algarve for over 30 years, with the installation of 150 top-of-the-range Precedent golf cars, obtained through Club Car’s longest serving European distributor, Golfejardim, further underlining its commitment to customer service excellence and ensuring the highest standards of luxury at its premier golfing venues.

Club Car, a world-leading manufacturer of small-wheel, zero-emissions electric vehicles and one of the most respected names in the golf industry, has supplied three JJW Hotels & Resorts venues in the Algarve, including Penina Hotel & Golf Resort, home to the Sir Henry Cotton Championship Course, the first 18-hole course in the region and previous host venue of the Portuguese Open.

A 50-strong fleet has also been installed at the San Lorenzo Golf Course, ranked in the top 50 courses in Europe by top100courses.com, as well as Pinheiros Altos Golf, Spa & Hotels, both located on the edge of the Algarve’s Ria Formosa Natural Park.

Commenting on this latest investment, Ruben Paula, Chief Operating Officer for JJW Hotels & Resorts in Portugal, said: “In addition to ensuring all three of our prestigious courses remain among the best in the country, we have also put significant funds into our state-of-the-art golf academies at Pinheiros Altos Golf, Spa & Hotels and Penina Hotel & Golf Resort over the last two years.

“This latest investment into the luxury Club Car vehicles, further highlights our belief in the quality of the company’s product, as well as its unrivalled standing in the industry.”

In addition to the fleet of Precedent golf cars supplied to the three JJW Hotels & Resorts venues in the Algarve, the recently signed lease extension includes three new Club Car Carryall 300 driving range vehicles and other guest service vehicles.

Ruben Paula added: “The new fleet of smart, reliable and robust golf cars, alongside the transport and utility vehicles, perfectly complements our high-end image and will enable us to provide every guest with an unrivalled 5-star experience.”

The Official Supplier of The European Tour has developed an enviable reputation for the quality of its customer service, something JJW Hotels & Resorts was quick to acknowledge.

“The service and back-up care we receive from Club Car is absolutely first-class,” continued Ruben Paula. “The company, alongside the team at Golfejardim, have always acted proactively in terms of what they can do to enhance our service offering, and the feedback from our customers has always been very positive.

“When golfers come to our resorts, academies and courses they will experience the golf of their life, the most technologically advanced facilities and world-leading luxury products from the likes of Club Car and our other partners.

“The choice for us to extend our relationship with Club Car was an obvious one and we look forward to further developing the relationship over the coming years.”

JJW Hotels & Resorts www.jjwhotels.com

Club Car www.clubcar.tv

