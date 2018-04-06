Invest in miSport – the online solution for the provision of golf coaching

Innovative technology is good for any business! Being digitally enabled in the online coaching world we live in is no longer a ‘want’ but rather a ‘need’. Local customers / golfers want to support their local business / coaching pro but for this to happen, their local pro needs to provide the level of service expected by local customers; in this instance, providing customers with an online coaching resource and personalized, interactive coaching experience of a standard and quality so they do not need to go ‘outside’ of their local pro to access this.

miSport Coaching Ltd – www.misport.golf – a sports software company, provides all coaching pro’s and golf businesses with the means, mechanism, infrastructure and business support to digitize their coaching services via a subscription services through their own branded and FREE coaching platform.

A plug-and-play style coaching management system to launch and support a pro’s online coaching strategy whatever that may be. In addition, their platform will enable the generation of a new, significant and sustainable revenue stream for them.

One of the most prestigious golf clubs globally and venue for the 2018 Open Championships, Canoustie Golf Links, will be launching their new online coaching platform: https://carnoustiegl.misport.golf from miSport in time for the opening of their new state of the art Coaching Centre: https://www.carnoustiegolflinks.co.uk/about-us/our-new-home/

In addition to Carnoustie Golf Links and various other pro’s and golf businesses using miSports coaching platform, miSport has also partnered with the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) in its drive to introduce more sportspersons with a disability to golf. Each of EDGA’s member federations will drive new golfers with a disability to their coaching platform where they will be able to find out how to Start, Stay, Enjoy and Succeed in golf. www.edga.misport.golf

To expedite their Go To Market strategy and satisfy the increase in demand being experienced for their innovative coaching platform, miSport is seeking investment partners.

Ian Rae – Head Coach – Scottish Golf, says, ““The miSport online coaching platform provides coaches with the opportunity to enter the digital era of delivering online coaching very effectively, while also being able to generate them more revenue from the numerous features of the platform. It is an excellent initiative and one which golfers and coaches alike will welcome as there is nothing like this out there in the market.”

To find out more about an investment opportunity in miSport, please contact Craig Boucher – Founder and CEO on craig@misport.golf or call him on +44 7939 512326.

