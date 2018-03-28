Iain Carter announced as BGIA’s Annual Dinner Speaker

This year’s BGIA (British Golf Industry Association) Annual Celebration Dinner and Charity Golf Day will take place respectively on 17th and 18th April.

Iain Carter will take the floor following this year’s Dinner. Iain is the BBC Golf Correspondent covering all major golf tournaments for BBC Radio and Online. When asked what his talk would focus on, Iain said: “In the 15 or so years I have been covering golf full time for the BBC, a fair amount has happened and there are tales from the tour to be told. Some of them will be humorous and definitely trying to give a flavour of what it’s like to be on the road in the golfing environment, but also as a broadcaster and the various trials and tribulations that have come along that are interesting and at times quite humorous.”

Chair Philip Morley and the BGIA Board are delighted to have secured the services of Iain this year and for the first time ever, they are extending invites to the two day event to those in the wider golf industry.

BGIA Chair Philip Morley said “One of the key aims of the BGIA is to support and champion growth and participation in golf. What better way to facilitate this than by opening up our previously BGIA member exclusive event to the whole industry? The idea is to get together in a relaxed, friendly environment to informally discuss the game we all love. No agenda, just the hope of strengthening relationships.”

Annual Celebration Dinner

The Annual Celebration Dinner takes place at Woburn Golf Club, on the evening of Tuesday 17th April, and attracts over 100 top industry executives. It is now a regular, highly anticipated event in the golf industry calendar. The dinner is kindly supported by Today’s Golfer and Golf World.

Charity Golf Day

The Golf Day also takes place at Woburn Golf Club on the following morning. It aims to raise funds to support The Golf Foundation. Team entry also includes four places at the Annual Dinner on the evening of the 17th. The day begins with a 10am Shotgun start and teams of four play a stableford style competition.

If you would like to attend the Annual Celebration Dinner or enter a team in the Golf Day, please contact BGIA Association Manager, Ciara Morgan – ciara@sportsandplay.com

The BGIA is the UK’s lead trade body representing UK manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors of golf products and services.

BGIA www.bgia.org.uk