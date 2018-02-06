HOLE MORE PUTTS™ Enjoys Huge Success at PGA Show

HOLE MORE PUTTS™ the ultimate high tech, portable solution to getting the ball in the hole launched two new products at the US PGA Merchandise Show to huge acclaim.

The Hole More Putts™ booth saw a steady stream of PGA Pro’s and retailers from all over the US trying out the new PutterFit and HMP (Coaching).

Product & Marketing Director, Robert Slade-Baker (pictured above) said, “In many ways both new products were the result of the feedback that we received from last year’s PGA Show. Hundreds of pros came to see Hole More Putts™ last year and we were delighted that so many came to see us again to try out the new products that they influenced.

“After seeing the response last year we anticipated a busy show but we’ve been overwhelmed with the high level of interest and the number of firm orders taken at the show – all for March delivery.

“And it’s not just been PGA pros that have been wowed by the new product. We had enquiries about distribution from all over the world and whilst it doesn’t fit right now it’s been good to see that our products have captured the imagination of the golf industry around the world.”

HMP (Coaching) – is aimed at the PGA Pro who is actively giving putting lessons and has a number of students on the books. HMP (Coaching) enables the tutor to create unlimited user profiles allowing them fast, easy access to a student’s information at any time.

PutterFit – is the new high-tech way for retailers to increase putter sales and to help customers select the putter that suits them best.

After just a few putts, PutterFit calculates a PutterFit Index – a measure of the suitability of the putter to the golfer. The more suitable the putter is to achieving a square face and a consistently centered strike, the higher the PutterFit Index will be.

The process is based on 4 key measurements:

Face Angle – is the face open or closed at impact Strike – where on the face the ball leaves the putter Club Head Rotation – on the putting path Path – the player’s natural putting path

For the retailer, it’s a simple way to ensure that the stock they carry is presented in its entirety to the golfer enabling them to make the best possible choice.

Leading golf coach Ian Kearney said, “As a coach I can use an HMP (Coaching) unit with any number of students, I can access their details simply and efficiently and that will make my coaching business efficient with unlimited potential.”

For retailers this is going to make a huge difference. Now a golfer can choose a putter that is absolutely matched to their game. A more satisfied customer will inevitably get more enjoyment from the game of golf.”

HMP (Coaching) is available to order from 12th February, whilst PutterFit is available to order now for March 28 delivery through the Holemoreputts web site – www.holemoreputts.com