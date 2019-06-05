Hartpury cleans up at Intercollegiate Tour Finals

Students from Hartpury College in Gloucestershire picked up multiple national titles after producing a series of stunning performances at the Intercollegiate Tour finals and the AoC Sport Championships.

Members of the Golf Academy at Hartpury clinched team and individual titles at the ICT finals at Trentham GC in Staffordshire and the AoC Sport Championships held at Morley Hayes GC in Derbyshire.

At the ICT finals, Hartbury’s A team, comprising Matthew Millar, Joe Buenfield, Evan Lewis, Max Strudwicke and Abraham Forsyth won the title by a record-breaking 33 shots. As well as winning the gross prize, the team also won the nett prize to complete a memorable double, while Sophie Johnson won the girls’ event by an impressive 14 shots.

Matt Ellis, Golf Academy Manager at Hartpury, said: “The A team had gained a 17-shot advantage after round one, which they extended in round two by another ten. In more tricky conditions in round three – the final day – they gained another six, and in all they finished under par for the three rounds, which might be a record. We won the event last year, so it was great to retain the title, but I’m still a little shocked by the margin of victory for both the A team and Sophie, who also played tremendously well.”

Continuing the Golf Academy’s rich vein of form, there were further successes for Hartpury students at the AoC Sport Championships. Julia Kerrigan won the girls’ title, as well as the team title, with Ffion Williams and Evie Stone, while James Freeman, Joe Buenfield and Max Teixeira won the boys’ team title (main picture).

Ellis added: “We’re proud to have such talented and committed students within the Golf Academy at Hartpury, and we’re delighted that their hard work and dedication is being rewarded with so many fantastic performances.”

Golf students at Hartpury College have access to a wide range of golf facilities on campus, including a 10-bay indoor range, a 5x4m indoor putting green, a USGA short-game area and an outdoor artificial putting green. Students can also access local courses and professionals on a regular basis, including the facilities at Tewkesbury Park Golf Club. Their practice sessions are tailored around their academic timetables to help them fulfil their potential in both areas.