Golfstream Looking To The Future After 10 Years Of Success

Kent-based golf business Golfstream is celebrating a decade of delivering quality products and services to the UK and European golf industry.

Starting out life in 2008, offering spare parts for the electric golf trolley market from a small office in Canterbury, Golfstream has seen its product and customer base grow dramatically over the last 10 years, to the point where it is now the largest independent supplier of trolley spares and accessories in Europe.

After moving to a 10,000-square foot warehouse in Ramsgate, which is packed with over 100,000 trolley parts and accessories, Golfstream now handles more than 20,000 customer orders every year.

From the simplest bolts and washers to controllers, clutches, axles, wheels, batteries and its very own range of golf trolleys, the company helps keep thousands of golfers in the UK and continental Europe cruising the fairways thanks to its on-going commitment to quality control and customer care.

Golfstream’s managing director, Derek Richford, said: “I think that 10 years is a suitable milestone to look back on what we have achieved so far, and also to look forward to the challenges that lie ahead.

“We’ve come a long way since our first days in Canterbury and I believe it’s our passion for customer service and attention to detail that has built a trade and consumer fan base both at home and abroad. We are now the largest independent supplier of trolley spares and accessories in Europe, not bad when you consider our humble beginnings.”

In addition to its trolley parts operation, Golfstream’s CaddyCell battery business has also enjoyed huge growth in recent years, with demand from all over Europe increasing for its high-tech LiFePO4 lithium batteries. Designed to work with any brand of golf trolley, they also have applications in a wide variety of other outdoor leisure activity markets, including camping, fishing and festival-going.

Over 75% lighter than a standard lead acid battery, the CaddyCell LiFePO4 weighs just 2.1kg, but still delivers the power to drive an electric trolley through 18 holes of golf. Boasting a high specific energy capacity and superior thermal and chemical stability, CaddyCell batteries are also the smallest on the market, while its USB connectivity makes it ideal for charging electrical devices such as mobile phones, laptops and lights when users are away from mains power sources.

Said Derek: ”The lithium battery market and the electric trolley market shows little signs of slowing down and that is enabling us to be more creative with our offering for 2018. Very shortly we’ll be making some significant product announcements that will set the company’s stall out for the next ten years and beyond. It is funny to look back and see that I have been at Golfstream nearly as long as I was at PowaKaddy”.

Golfstream www.golfstream.co.uk