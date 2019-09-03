GolfBuddy appoints new UK distributor

GolfBuddy has announced a major re-launch in the UK following the appointment of Second Chance Ltd as its new distributor and the release of a new range of products.

Founded in 2003, the Korean-based company has been a trailblazer in the golf rangefinder industry, with a primary goal to provide the most accurate and innovative products in the market. The company’s tagline, ‘Accuracy Matters’, is reflected across its entire line of products.

The brand’s relaunch with Second Chance involves newly-developed marketing assets, a future-proof development strategy, UK-targeted demand generation marketing, a best-in-class customer experience model, and the official UK launch of the next generation of products.

Among its new launches is the GolfBuddy Aim V10, a golf GPS device that speaks the yardages, a product which previously has only been available in the USA. Successor to the popular Voice 2, the Aim V10 has increased battery life that will last up to three rounds, a wide 1.2-inch LCD screen and Bluetooth functionality, allowing users to connect to the GolfBuddy app, links to smart devices and wirelessly update over 40,000 preloaded courses.

The flagship product of the range in the UK will be the Aim L10V laser rangefinder (main pic), the world’s first laser rangefinder with voice functionality. This unique feature will change the way rangefinders are used on the course, offering immediate distances, extra clarity with club selection and improved accessibility, and ease-of-use for a wide variety of golfers.

Patrick Daniels, managing director of Second Chance, said: “As a business we are very excited to be a part of this new era for GolfBuddy. We have helped them to dramatically rethink the positioning of the brand within the UK and believe this is a great opportunity to grow this innovative golf brand and their benefit-driven product line-up.”