Golf Deals Group acquires 2-FORE!-1

Golf Deals Group have acquired 2-FORE!-1 from Today’s Golfer and have re-launched with a great new look.

Since its launch five years ago, the Golf Deals Group has firmly established itself as one of the most useful golfing websites in the UK (golfdealsgroup.co.uk). It offers great exposure for courses and this latest edition (2fore1.co.uk) is a great free marketing tool for clubs to use. As technology constantly moves forward this is the best and cost-effective way for clubs and courses across the UK to showcase their business whilst also creating more visitors along with extra revenue.

Commenting on the site, Steve Cooper, Managing Director said, “We are proud to be able to carry on this icon of British Golf. The 2 fore 1 scheme has been around for a long time and it was a shame to see it being closed. It is a great tool for clubs to use and maximise their exposure. We have launched a brand new state of the art site, which is simple to use for the consumer and showcases every course in the scheme. We have over 700 courses on the site and we are always looking for more, so if you’re interested in showcasing your course to our 200,000 members then contact us info@golfdealsgroup.co.uk and one of the team will give you a call to discuss your listing.”

Golf Deals Group https://golfdealsgroup.co.uk/

Tweet