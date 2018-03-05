Glenmuir Launch Online ‘Shop The Look’ Tool

Glenmuir, the Scottish heritage golf brand have launched a brand new ‘Shop the Look’ tool on their online website. Created by the expert in house designers these signature looks aim to take the stress out of shopping, so customers can spend less time outfit planning and more time on the course.

With ‘Shop the Look’ customers can select from menswear and womenswear combinations of Shirts, Knitwear, Outerwear and Trousers in various colour combinations to achieve a unique, distinctive and fashionable look. These modern and contemporary Colour Stories are a must for the sophisticated and stylish golfer.

Claire Woods, Head of Design commented: “We are constantly looking for innovative ways to improve our customer experience of our brand whether in store or online. We hear feedback from our customers that they struggle to put well styled outfits together for the golf course so we believe the ‘Shop the Look’ tool will help our customer greatly.”

Glenmuir www.glenmuir.co.uk