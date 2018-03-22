Glenmuir Gangnam Style

Glenmuir, the Scotland heritage golfwear brand, have opened their first pop-up store in Gangnam, South Korea, launching the Spring Summer 2018 collection.

The pop up will occupy a space in the Shinsegae Department store from March 9th to 29th and will become a permanent shop in the near future. In addition, Glenmuir will participate in the Shinsegae Gangnam Golf Festival from March 30th to April 1st.

This year, Glenmuir Korea sponsors Kyung Nam Kim, ten times KPGA winner, as well as further Glenmuir ambassadors including Min Kyu Han, Bong seob Kim, dae han Lee, Seung yoon Kim, Eil Sak Choi and Dae ho Kim all leading players on the KPGA

Seonghun Park of Glenmuir Korea commented , “We are excited to bring Glenmuir to customers in Korea through our pop-up store in Shinsegae Gangnam. To celebrate the launch we will also run some exciting promotions and giveaways. The Glenmuir brand with its rich Scottish heritage and focus on high quality craftsmanship appeals greatly to the Korean customer taste.”

Glenmuir is also currently stocked in SK Pinx, Jeju Island and on Shinsegae Official Online mall.

Glenmuir was founded in 1891 in Lanark, Scotland and continues to thrive in the birthplace of golf. Since its creation the brand has been committed to creating golf and knitwear with impeccable care, skill and dedication to the craft.

With a history rich in prestige the brand is retailed in luxury golf resorts globally in over thirty countries including Switzerland, France, Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Australia, South Africa, Japan and Russia and is proud to have produced the European Ryder Cup Team with Shirts and Knitwear for over 30 years.

Glenmuir remains a family-run business dedicated to producing the finest golfwear, developing and innovating to maintain its reputation as one of the leading golf brands in the industry.

Glenmuir www.glenmuir.com