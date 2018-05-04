Glenmuir Celebrates 30 Years of Ryder Cup Success

Glenmuir, the Scottish heritage golfwear brand have launched their Official 2018 Ryder Cup Range celebrating over 30 years of partnership with Ryder Cup Europe.

Glenmuir’s history with the Ryder Cup began in 1987 when they designed and produced the shirts and knitwear for Europe’s famous first victory on American soil in 1987 at Muirfield Village. Glenmuir continued this partnership, designing shirts and knitwear for a further 14 successive European Ryder Cup Teams. This year, Glenmuir are proud to be an Official Licensee of The 2018 Ryder Cup for the matches to be held at Le Golf National, Paris in September.

Mikhel Ruia, Glenmuir’s Managing Director commented, “With the marketing and media surrounding the Ryder Cup we do believe retailers can take advantage of the Ryder Cup merchandise opportunity, and with our Official 2018 Ryder Cup starter pack, stock service and option to have the non-dated Trophy logo on premium products we think it can lead to incremental sales for the retailer with minimal stock risk. The prestige of the Ryder Cup, the most treasured trophy in the game of golf, is instilled in to this Official 2018 Ryder Cup Range with the Glenmuir signature craft and skill delivering high performance in a fresh and exciting way”.

