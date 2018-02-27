Galvin Green Joins Industry Body To Grow Sport

Galvin Green, the premium technical performance golf apparel brand based in Sweden, has become a member of the British Golf Industry Association (BGIA) to support campaigns designed to grow the sport.

The BGIA is composed of almost 40 leading manufacturers and suppliers operating in Europe’s biggest golf market and seeks to increase value and participation across the sport and its supporting industry.

“Galvin Green shares the BGIA’s desire to become more actively involved in developing the game and seeing more golfers play more often,” said Greg Pearse, Managing Director of Galvin Green in the UK & Ireland. “We provide the ideal clothing equipment for golf to be played in all weather conditions and are keen to play a part in extending the work of the BGIA for the good of the game,” he added.

Philip Morley, Chairman of the BGIA, commented: “The BGIA is delighted to welcome Galvin Green as its latest new member. Having such a strong and respected brand as part of the BGIA will help us better reflect the views of the entire industry and together we can look to grow the game further.”

The Official Supplier of Weatherwear to The European Ryder Cup Team in Paris recently introduced its Interface-1™ hybrid range jackets that offer such exceptional levels of versatility and protection that they can be worn 95 times out of 100 rounds played in standard weather conditions.

The 2018 Part One collection can be found at: www.galvingreen.com For details of the BGIA, please visit: www.bgia.org.uk