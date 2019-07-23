Four Majors….Four Victories For Cleated Footwear

With a win at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, Champ® and Softspikes® celebrated a complete sweep for golfers wearing cleated footwear in the 2019 major championships. The victorious golfers at the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship all chose to wear footwear featuring replaceable cleat technology over spikeless shoes.

“We’ve said it all year long…winners wear cleats,” said John Hohman, senior vice president of marketing for PrideSports®. “As the weather turned wet and slippery on Sunday, we knew that those wearing cleats would have the best chance…and that’s exactly what happened. With the Irish roots of the winner, you could not have asked for a better story.”

The celebrated Irishman claimed the Claret Jug in front of the home country fans wearing Footjoy® Icon footwear featuring Softspikes Pulsar cleats. At The Open, 24 of the top 29 finishers competed wearing footwear with replaceable cleat technology.

In the United States, the cleated footwear trend continued on the PGA TOUR with the winner of the Barbasol Classic wearing Footjoy Fury shoes with Pulsar cleats. The Korn Ferry Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship was won by a golfer wearing Nike® React Vapor 2 golf shoes featuring Champ® Pivix cleats.

Replacement Softspikes® and Champ® cleats can be purchased in the golf section of most large retailers, sporting goods stores, golf specialty and golf course pro shops across Europe. Cleats can also be purchased online from any of these locations, your favorite online store or directly from www.softspikes.co.uk.

PrideSports is the undisputed leader in the golf cleat segment with its CHAMP and Softspikes brands. The company recommends golfers change their cleats every six to eight months – or even more frequently based on use – to ensure golfers get the maximum performance out of their footwear.

CHAMP’s Helix®, Zarma Tour® and Stinger® cleats, as well as Softspikes’ Pivix®, Pulsar®, Silver Tornado® and Stealth® cleats, dominate the OEM and secondary market in terms of performance and sales. More information can be found at www.champspikes.com and www.softspikes.co.uk.

Headquartered in Brentwood, TN with offices across America, Europe and Asia, PrideSports provides traction elements and retention systems to athletic footwear manufacturers around the globe as well providing its CHAMP and Softspikes branded products to retail channels worldwide – maintaining a preeminent position within golf, soccer, baseball, football and other sports. In addition, the company provides a full line of golf accessories and is the largest producer and distributor of golf tees in the world, with brands including Pride Golf Tee®, Pride Professional Tee System® (PTS) and Zarma Fly Tee®.