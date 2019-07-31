Foresight Sports Europe Grows Marketing Team

Foresight Sports Europe, the golf industry’s most-trusted launch monitor and simulation technology brand, has expanded its marketing team by appointing James MacCaig as PR & Key Accounts Executive.

The new role will build on a close working relationship with the golfing media, continuing to increase education on Foresight technology and the significant benefits it provides to users as the company experiences substantial growth.

With over 1,500 customers across the EMEA region, including prestigious venues such as Carnoustie and Wentworth, a vital component of the role will be working with key accounts to maximise their continued success and further guarantee business growth from the use of Foresight technology.

James joined Foresight Sports Europe in 2015 as a Sales Administrator, quickly progressing to Sales Executive and most recently Senior Sales Executive. His transition to PR & Key Accounts Executive sees the combination of first-class relationship building and comprehensive product knowledge.

“The new role represents an exciting time for Foresight Sports Europe as the company continues to grow its position as the most accurate on the market. We’re delighted to welcome James to the team in his new capacity,” said Ben Hawksworth, Marketing Manager of Foresight Sports Europe. “We’re looking forward to cementing our relationships with the media and our customers with the wealth of experience that James brings.” he added.

For more information about Foresight Sports’ simulators and launch monitors visit: www.foresightsports.eu, call 01483 551 441 or email info@foresightsports.eu

