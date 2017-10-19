fibodo opens up its Golf coaching to corporate clients

fibodo, the FREE booking management software for sports and activity professionals (hosts), released its much-anticipated range of Corporate Gateway products at the employee benefits live 2017 exhibition, held on 10th -11th October, at London’s Olympia.

With 227 registrations taken over the two days, fibodo’s Gateway products proved extremely popular. 50% of the registrations originated from the Greater London area, with the rest of the corporate registrations evenly distributed throughout the UK. The companies were mostly over 500 employees strong, but averaged 1500, representing an estimated 300k total workforce.

The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, and Golf remains a prime activity that employees like to play. The key corporate interest was ease of access to activity booking for their employees, at their preferred time, cost and location. fibodo can provide activities near their workplace or home or wherever convenient for employees who travel. Corporate representatives also listed Golf Pro accreditation and customer feedback as important factors when searching on fibodo.

fibodo founder Anthony Franklin said, “We were absolutely delighted with the turnout for EBLIVE17, and how smoothly the whole event ran. It was bigger, better and buzzier than we thought – the feedback about fibodo has been extremely positive – we are looking forward to continuing to expand and help companies further promote a more ‘get active’ culture in their organisations, whilst all the time driving participation in the Golf sector.”

